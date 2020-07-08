People enjoyed Monica Lewinsky’s response to Sarah Cooper’s ‘advice for the younger generation’
You’ll probably know actor and comedian Sarah Cooper for her scathing lip-synchs of Donald Trump as he says stupid thing after stupid thing after … stupid thing.
She took some time out to offer a little bit of life advice for her followers.
My advice to the younger generation: make your mistakes now. Because by the time you're 40, you'll barely even remember them! And then you get to make the same mistakes all over again it's really fun
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 7, 2020
And we mention it because Monica Lewinsky replied and people loved her for it.
uhhhmmmmmm. https://t.co/e1tn5yLEQG
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 8, 2020
Boom.
*some exceptions may apply
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 8, 2020
This is why @monicalewinsky is my favorite person on Twitter!! Somehow she is even funnier than Sarah Cooper😂😂
— taylor (@cheetaylicious) July 8, 2020
thank you but i’m DEF not funnier than @sarahcpr … ♥️
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 8, 2020
Images screengrabs