People enjoyed Monica Lewinsky’s response to Sarah Cooper’s ‘advice for the younger generation’

You’ll probably know actor and comedian Sarah Cooper for her scathing lip-synchs of Donald Trump as he says stupid thing after stupid thing after … stupid thing.

She took some time out to offer a little bit of life advice for her followers.

My advice to the younger generation: make your mistakes now. Because by the time you're 40, you'll barely even remember them! And then you get to make the same mistakes all over again it's really fun — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 7, 2020

And we mention it because Monica Lewinsky replied and people loved her for it.

Boom.

*some exceptions may apply — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 8, 2020

This is why @monicalewinsky is my favorite person on Twitter!! Somehow she is even funnier than Sarah Cooper😂😂 — taylor (@cheetaylicious) July 8, 2020

thank you but i’m DEF not funnier than @sarahcpr … ♥️ — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 8, 2020

