Michael Holding talked about racism and white privilege and the grimly predictable replies made his point for him

Test match cricket returned today, somewhat later than scheduled because of the pandemic.

Before the action kicked off, West Indies cricketing legend Michael Holding spoke very eloquently and movingly about racism and the lessons society still has to learn.

Many, many people appreciated what he had to say. Lots of people didn’t as well and their comments make his point almost as well as he did.

But we’re not going to dwell on those, we’re going to dwell on these instead.

To conclude, this.

And this.

Source Twitter @SkyCricket