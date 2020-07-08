Michael Holding talked about racism and white privilege and the grimly predictable replies made his point for him

Test match cricket returned today, somewhat later than scheduled because of the pandemic.

Before the action kicked off, West Indies cricketing legend Michael Holding spoke very eloquently and movingly about racism and the lessons society still has to learn.

"Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop." Michael Holding delivers a powerful message, explaining why #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/2jiATkOqQ4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Many, many people appreciated what he had to say. Lots of people didn’t as well and their comments make his point almost as well as he did.

But we’re not going to dwell on those, we’re going to dwell on these instead.

"DaveMillwall774737373🇬🇧" accounts in 5…4…3… — Mark (@DiscoVolante88) July 8, 2020

All these people moaning about it not being about cricket….

Bet they don't moan when Blowers talks about pigeons and bendy buses or what cakes the TMS team have. — mike ashwin (@mikeashwin) July 8, 2020

All the people on here moaning about these Black lives matter clips and talks are the reason these messages are still needed to be repeated over and over! — Niall Mclaughlin (@Littlemog98) July 8, 2020

‘History is written by the people who do the harm’. Brilliant from Mikey. — Mark Gray (@saintlymark) July 8, 2020

Some of the comments on here… I’m just watching cricket, don’t want to be lectured. fuckwits. An incredibly powerful 5 minutes from a great man. Thank you Michael. — ginbeast (@ben_price55) July 8, 2020

If you’ve got a problem with what Michael said then keep watching the video until the penny drops. — Ashley (@ashleybarfoot24) July 8, 2020

I read a few comments here and some people stated that a cricket channel should not talk about anything but cricket.

This is where the problem lies. Important for youngsters to learn from the greats about sports and life.

It needs to imbibed.

Michael Holding spoke so well. — Javi (@futbolesqueAFC) July 8, 2020

Yoh people are hurt in the comments ey. Its you he was speaking to — Waseefa (@Cfa89) July 8, 2020

Wow, just wow. Thank you @SkyCricket and Mikey Holding. Brave, brilliant programming. And can’t believe how anyone with a human heart can complain about this. Sorry if you wanted some cricket chat old chap. Some of the comments on here are a desperate and sad indictment on the UK — Chris Doughty (@dowt23) July 8, 2020

My god, the sigh at the end 🙁 — Si-cial distancing (@Si_Margolis) July 8, 2020

To conclude, this.

Holding’s greatest spell (and that’s saying something) pic.twitter.com/pkXKunHiNj — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 8, 2020

And this.

It is as important to listen to Michael Holding as it is to read some of the comments underneath this. We have a long way to go. https://t.co/966rTwPEwK — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 8, 2020

READ MORE

Jake Humphrey’s takedown of a Tory councillor who called him ‘ridiculous’ was Formula One-derful

Source Twitter @SkyCricket