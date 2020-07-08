Jake Humphrey’s takedown of a Tory councillor who called him ‘ridiculous’ was Formula One-derful
To the world of Formula 1, where sports presenter Jake Humphrey shared some thoughts about new and emerging (and old) talent.
Only my opinion, but to me, F1 should be about young, driven, hungry talent.
Imagine McLaren bringing Mika out of retirement in 2007…we’d have been denied the genius of @LewisHamilton.
Alonso’s return ends the dream for someone. He has been a great champion, life moves on👍🏻
— Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) July 7, 2020
And it got the attention of this (presumably) Formula 1 fan who also happens to be a Conservative councillor. Entirely unrelated, obviously.
How ridiculous. By your logic it’s time for you to move on then. Maybe let @BillyMonger take more of a lead…
— Cllr Liam Walker (@_Liam_Walker_) July 7, 2020
And Humphrey’s comeback was championship-winning stuff.
Boom.
A Tory Cllr unaware of simple facts. Imagine my surprise.
— Scotty 🏴 (@Pars4312) July 8, 2020
— Paul Martin (@RealPaulMartin) July 8, 2020
Liam Walker has left the conversation.
— Kieran (@KieranMilward) July 8, 2020
