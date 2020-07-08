Boris Johnson said he never blamed care home owners over Covid-19 so James O’Brien did this and it’s perfect

Boris Johnson told Prime Minister’s Question Time today that he never blamed care home owners for Covid-19 deaths, despite appearing to do exactly that just a few days ago.

The prime minister told Labour leader Keir Starmer: ‘He keeps saying that I blamed or tried to blame care workers and that is simply not the case. The reality is we now know things about how the coronavirus is passed, person to person, without symptoms, that we just didn’t know.’

So LBC’s James O’Brien thought he’d have a listen to what Johnson said he said, and what he actually said, and it really does tell you all you need to know.

Perfect.

And just in case you think your ears must surely deceive you, here are his original comments again, this time on video.

Source @mrjamesob