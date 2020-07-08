Boris Johnson said he never blamed care home owners over Covid-19 so James O’Brien did this and it’s perfect

Boris Johnson told Prime Minister’s Question Time today that he never blamed care home owners for Covid-19 deaths, despite appearing to do exactly that just a few days ago.

The prime minister told Labour leader Keir Starmer: ‘He keeps saying that I blamed or tried to blame care workers and that is simply not the case. The reality is we now know things about how the coronavirus is passed, person to person, without symptoms, that we just didn’t know.’

So LBC’s James O’Brien thought he’d have a listen to what Johnson said he said, and what he actually said, and it really does tell you all you need to know.

Boris Johnson told PMQs that he never said care homes were to blame for the coronavirus crisis in the homes. So James O'Brien listened back to his words…@mrjamesob | #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Dqz5boltaE — LBC (@LBC) July 8, 2020

Perfect.

And just in case you think your ears must surely deceive you, here are his original comments again, this time on video.

You can watch Boris Johnson's original comments on care homes here pic.twitter.com/Ve8oVzuZTx — LBC (@LBC) July 8, 2020

You can't even dream of doing off the cuff stuff like this on live radio unless you are lucky enough to have the complete support & trust of brilliant colleagues like @theousherwood, @KeithTrue & @Alexbarnett77. https://t.co/eAsfxuT8OR — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 8, 2020

