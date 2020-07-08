This might be the best thing anyone’s done with the panoramic option on their camera phone
We’ve tried using the panoramic picture option on our phone but it’s a lot of bother and it never quite works out as well as we imagine.
This, though, this is on a totally different level altogether.
Finally, a worthwhile use for the technology! The original Instagram video went viral on Imgur and Reddit
And if you’re thinking that a lot of people immediately thought of one thing, then you’re probably right.
‘Hmm…I just thought of a picture I wanna take with my girlfriend tonight.’ allergic_to_LOLcats
‘Step 1. Get girlfriend.’ dommol
Source Instagram @pablo.rochat