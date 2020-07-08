This might be the best thing anyone’s done with the panoramic option on their camera phone

We’ve tried using the panoramic picture option on our phone but it’s a lot of bother and it never quite works out as well as we imagine.

This, though, this is on a totally different level altogether.

Finally, a worthwhile use for the technology! The original Instagram video went viral on Imgur and Reddit

And if you’re thinking that a lot of people immediately thought of one thing, then you’re probably right.

‘Hmm…I just thought of a picture I wanna take with my girlfriend tonight.’ allergic_to_LOLcats ‘Step 1. Get girlfriend.’ dommol

Source Instagram @pablo.rochat