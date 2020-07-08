26 weird and wonderful perfectly timed photos
If you’ve been to the beach, you probably have a scavenging gull story, but not many have managed to capture the moment as beautifully as this photo which was recently shared on Twitter.
Seagull stealing a meatball. Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. Photo: Alexander Ivanov Masteral pic.twitter.com/UdBLtR2O4f
— Dimitar Bechev (@DimitarBechev) July 6, 2020
It got us wondering what other perfect moments might have been snapped, so we did some digging and found these beauties.
1. Maybe just stick to regular Jenga
2. Isn’t the man supposed to ride the horse?
3. The exact moment this mum realises the candle is a sparkler
4. Those goggles look a bit flimsy
5. What did he think would happen if he lit the firework?
6. Smile for the camera
7. He’s going to regret that
8. Good job there’s a soft landing
9. That’s wheely going to hurt
10. You might want some sauce with that
11. Surfer Mick Fanning must be used to a faceful of foam
12. Whose head is that?
13. She might need a bit of a shave