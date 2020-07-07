We didn’t see where this Twitter spat was going and the twist was a knockout

There’s nothing unusual about seeing people calling each other out on Twitter, but this conversation between mixed martial artist, Paul Felder and a fight fan calling himself John Fury, had a little something extra.

That’s a refreshing level of honesty we don’t see very often.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Someone owning up to their twitter fingers?? Is 2020 turning around?? — Julian Truscott (@JTthe15th) July 6, 2020

lol the honesty. You can’t even be mad — Scott R (@evilgenius780) July 6, 2020

Wholesome interactions between strangers on Twitter? What next, 2020?! — WhipmastaFlex (@WhipmastaFlex) July 6, 2020

Lol the guy knows his place I give him that 😅 — Paquet (@Paquet90) July 5, 2020

The irony is that John’s comment was actually a – backhanded – compliment after Paul issued this third-degree Twitter burn to Conor Magregor and Triple C.

I’d like to see you guys rematch the frozen pizza ya burned in your moms oven last night. — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 5, 2020

It looks like we have “John’s” good upbringing to thank for that moment of Twitter comedy gold.

Just being honest that's how I was raised — John 'take your care' Fury (@joshuaS_10) July 6, 2020

See! Manners are important.

