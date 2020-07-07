We didn’t see where this Twitter spat was going and the twist was a knockout

There’s nothing unusual about seeing people calling each other out on Twitter, but this conversation between mixed martial artist, Paul Felder and a fight fan calling himself John Fury, had a little something extra.

That’s a refreshing level of honesty we don’t see very often.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

The irony is that John’s comment was actually a – backhanded – compliment after Paul issued this third-degree Twitter burn to Conor Magregor and Triple C.

It looks like we have “John’s” good upbringing to thank for that moment of Twitter comedy gold.

See! Manners are important.

Image Screengrab, rudy betrayed