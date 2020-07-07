We didn’t see where this Twitter spat was going and the twist was a knockout
There’s nothing unusual about seeing people calling each other out on Twitter, but this conversation between mixed martial artist, Paul Felder and a fight fan calling himself John Fury, had a little something extra.
lmao pic.twitter.com/IBIEnLEpMb
— rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) July 5, 2020
That’s a refreshing level of honesty we don’t see very often.
Here’s what people have been saying about it.
Someone owning up to their twitter fingers?? Is 2020 turning around??
— Julian Truscott (@JTthe15th) July 6, 2020
lol the honesty. You can’t even be mad
— Scott R (@evilgenius780) July 6, 2020
Wholesome interactions between strangers on Twitter? What next, 2020?!
— WhipmastaFlex (@WhipmastaFlex) July 6, 2020
Wise man🙂 https://t.co/d93cVdHc90
— HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) July 6, 2020
Lol the guy knows his place I give him that 😅
— Paquet (@Paquet90) July 5, 2020
The irony is that John’s comment was actually a – backhanded – compliment after Paul issued this third-degree Twitter burn to Conor Magregor and Triple C.
I’d like to see you guys rematch the frozen pizza ya burned in your moms oven last night.
— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 5, 2020
It looks like we have “John’s” good upbringing to thank for that moment of Twitter comedy gold.
Just being honest that's how I was raised
— John 'take your care' Fury (@joshuaS_10) July 6, 2020
See! Manners are important.
READ MORE
This Twitter spat between the British and French ambassadors will make your day better
Source rudy betrayed Image Screengrab, rudy betrayed