This dog blissing out on a trampoline is just the content we needed today

What better than a trampoline to give you a lift? Turns out it’s a dog on a trampoline, possibly the most fun 13 seconds we’ll watch today.

this is the most happy-making thing i have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/sKqEdMWJVG — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) July 5, 2020

Wonderful.

the wildly misplaced and impossible confidence at the beginning when the little guy thinks he’s gonna jump high enough to get up there — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) July 6, 2020

Doesn’t work with every dog, it turns out.

Where do people find these super-cutesy pups? I tried to introduce mine to trampolining but she just looked confused, ate the foam surround, and went back indoors to do a poo by the dishwasher. — **M ****E* (@gotimmy) July 5, 2020

Source @ladyhaja @dogsoutofcontxt