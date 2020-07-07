This ‘book hack’ is so awful even the bad-tea American mum would reject it (probably)
There are lots of different ways you can make your books look nice on your shelves. Maybe organise them by size, or colour, or do what we do and just make sure they are all facing the right way round.
Alternatively, you could try this so-called ‘book hack’ which is so bad even the American tea mum – you remember – would reject it. Well, probably.
Help. Have just come across this horror on TikTok and had to share with all of you book people because a little bit of me died inside pic.twitter.com/Zj6eH4qXGG
The internet, we’re grateful to report, was united.
ABSOLUTELY
100%
NO.
Think I just found the worst video on the internet pic.twitter.com/vuaMTDPmVy
As the UK editor of the brilliant Joanna Nell's THE LAST VOYAGE OF MRS HENRY PARKER, I am speechless!!!!! SO RUDE!!!!
Blue Peter was the worst thing to happen to my fucking generation I swear to god pic.twitter.com/PrSJjHalc7
100% should go to jail pic.twitter.com/PA4Z1u84Ha
To conclude …
