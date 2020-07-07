Someone’s made ‘Jane Austen Monopoly’ and it’s a thing of wonder

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Monopoly can drag on a bit. But now someone’s made Jane Austen Monopoly and for this we’d make an exception.

It was shared by Sophie Jackson – @sophlynne on Twitter – who had this to say about it.

‘UMMM my partner designed & made this jane austen monopoly for me from scratch I’m—💀💀🤯🤯🥰🥰🥰 !!!!!!!!’

And here it is (you’ll have to zoom in a bit for the full delight of it all).

The detail! The design! The finish! Just … wow.

It was made by graphic designer Josh Jordan for his girlfriend Sophie for their second anniversary, according to the Shropshire Star.

Sophie’s got more than 50 copies of Jane Austen’s books (and also ran a podcast called The Bennet Edit) and Josh was inspired by an old writing box that belonged to his great-grandfather.

Here are just some of the things people said about it.

There are more pictures here.

Also …

It reminded us of Jane Austen Bingo from a while back.

Source @sophlynne