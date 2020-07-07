Someone’s made ‘Jane Austen Monopoly’ and it’s a thing of wonder

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Monopoly can drag on a bit. But now someone’s made Jane Austen Monopoly and for this we’d make an exception.

It was shared by Sophie Jackson – @sophlynne on Twitter – who had this to say about it.

‘UMMM my partner designed & made this jane austen monopoly for me from scratch I’m—💀💀🤯🤯🥰🥰🥰 !!!!!!!!’

And here it is (you’ll have to zoom in a bit for the full delight of it all).

The detail! The design! The finish! Just … wow.

It was made by graphic designer Josh Jordan for his girlfriend Sophie for their second anniversary, according to the Shropshire Star.

Sophie’s got more than 50 copies of Jane Austen’s books (and also ran a podcast called The Bennet Edit) and Josh was inspired by an old writing box that belonged to his great-grandfather.

Here are just some of the things people said about it.

Please show us more of the letter/door knock cards! I love this so much, best gift I’ve seen on twitter dot com in years. — James Mackenzie (@mrjamesmack) June 29, 2020

here’s a small selection for you! pic.twitter.com/SIIm7KAwOR — Sophie (@sophlynne) June 29, 2020

this is… incredible… ???? i’m actually in complete shock over how great this is omg… 😍😭 — natalie (@nellingtonboots) June 28, 2020

it’s pretty ridiculous isn’t it! josh and his grandad did the wood bits, his friend 3D printed the houses, another friend did the card printing, and so on. josh is a graphic designer so he did all the design bits! — Sophie (@sophlynne) June 29, 2020

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a woman in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a Jane Austen Monopoly set. — Jen (@JenLawsonUK) June 29, 2020

I hope, reader, you married him. That’s awesome — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) June 29, 2020

There are more pictures here.

I took some photos and wrote a bit about how I made it on my website https://t.co/Kvux7ljhNX — Josh Jordan (@joshmcmxci) June 29, 2020

Also …

if you like this, go listen to my and @eleanorrthomas’s old podcast @thebennetedit for more Austen fun — Sophie (@sophlynne) June 29, 2020

It reminded us of Jane Austen Bingo from a while back.

