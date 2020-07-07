Singer Jess Glynne was turned away by a restaurant for looking like this – 7 tasty responses

Singer Jess Glynne called out a London restaurant for discrimination after it turned her away, apparently because of what she was wearing.

Here’s what she looked like, and what she had to say about it on Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Dear @sexyfishlondon I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY. I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service. @sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting. We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye 💋

A post shared by Jess Glynne (@jessglynne) on

The internet was split between people like this who said it really wasn’t discrimination.

She can’t say she wasn’t warned.

Then there were people who took aim at the sort of fancy (hugely expensive) restaurants that do this sort of thing.

And finally there were people who flipped it entirely on its head.

Here are just a few other comments which seem entirely on-point.

Oh, and this.

READ MORE

This restaurant’s takedown of a one-star review after if refused to put parmesan on his fish dish is simply delicious