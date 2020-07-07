Singer Jess Glynne was turned away by a restaurant for looking like this – 7 tasty responses

Singer Jess Glynne called out a London restaurant for discrimination after it turned her away, apparently because of what she was wearing.

Here’s what she looked like, and what she had to say about it on Instagram.

The internet was split between people like this who said it really wasn’t discrimination.

someone needs to tell jess glynne that… being turned away from a restaurant cos you’re wearing a hoody is not discrimination. pic.twitter.com/8GjPQlhpoK — 🐽alim lobotomy gay kheraj (@alimkheraj) July 6, 2020

She can’t say she wasn’t warned.

Well look at that, right there on the website. If only there was a way for her to check. 🤔 Thoughts and Prayers right now. 💔 pic.twitter.com/LjFT8Lxpbt — Mark My 🇯🇲 (@markintime) July 6, 2020

Then there were people who took aim at the sort of fancy (hugely expensive) restaurants that do this sort of thing.

I know people find Jess Glynne really annoying and her using “discrimination” in this setting is ridiculous (and pretty insulting) but are we really going to pretend “fancy” dress codes aren’t classist and stupid? https://t.co/owJnlPmchj — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) July 6, 2020

And finally there were people who flipped it entirely on its head.

If anyone asks what privilege is, I’m just going to point them to Jess Glynne complaining she’s been discriminated against because she can’t wear a hoodie while eating £300 sushi in Mayfair. pic.twitter.com/FNUKGY8dnR — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) July 7, 2020

Here are just a few other comments which seem entirely on-point.

The ironic thing about this Jess Glynne story is that if she had been allowed entry to the restaurant, despite epicly failing to meet its dress code requirements, that really would have been discrimination. pic.twitter.com/zOPfsNlK2J — Danny Flexen (@DannyFlexen) July 7, 2020

the comments on jess glynne’s instagram post about not being allowed in that restaurant are so embarrassing all these z-listers like “oooops!” “big mistake!” you’d think anne-marie would have more respect for waiters considering she’s gonna be one in about 18 months — joe (@jxeker) July 7, 2020

The waiters at Sexy Fish London when Jess Glynne walked in pic.twitter.com/sInYB22iE5 — jack rem x (@jackremmington) July 7, 2020

Oh, and this.

The funniest/most tragic thing about the whole Jess Glynne saga is that an actual working class person going to eat £300 Sushi in Mayfair would dress up, a weird posh girl who wants to pretend she’s working class would dress like she’s off down petrol station — george (@georgegriffiths) July 7, 2020

