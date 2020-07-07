Simply 17 very funny software fails to make your day better

It’s not often you associate a catastrophic software fail with making your day better. These 17 are something else, however, and not only because they happened to someone other than you.

The good people of BoredPanda have put together a whole bunch and here are our favourites.

1. Thanks For Having My Back Tinder, I Guess

(via)

2. How?

(via)

3. Setting A Reminder

(via)

4. What The Hell Did I Do



(via)

5. I Got A Coupon Code For 30% Off Bluetooth Headphones That Ended Up Being 98% Off When I Entered The Code



(via)

6. Could Not Copy Files Because No

(via)

7. Uh-oh

(via)

8. Everything Is Broken

(via)

9. Thanks For The Help, Siri

(via)