People love the Welsh first minister’s answer about his ‘favourite cheese’

We have to confess the Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford hadn’t come across our radar too often in the past, but after watching this he is by some distance our new favourite politician.

He was asked on a video Q&A about his favourite cheese and his lovely answer is sure to put a smile on your face (and very possibly have you hankering after a bit of cheese).

Let us be in no doubt: the first minister Mark Drakeford really, really likes cheese. pic.twitter.com/YlEfJLU4RD — David Deans (@DeansOfCardiff) July 6, 2020

Gromit! Come and watch!

It warrants a supercut. pic.twitter.com/QmPjuSjOZe — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) July 6, 2020

How does Mark Drakeford eat his cheese?

‘Carephully’…. — Lowri Wynn (@LowriWynnn) July 6, 2020

READ MORE

This person’s obsession with blue cheese dressing is very odd (and oddly funny)

Source @DeansOfCardiff