People love the Welsh first minister’s answer about his ‘favourite cheese’

We have to confess the Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford hadn’t come across our radar too often in the past, but after watching this he is by some distance our new favourite politician.

He was asked on a video Q&A about his favourite cheese and his lovely answer is sure to put a smile on your face (and very possibly have you hankering after a bit of cheese).

Gromit! Come and watch!

Source @DeansOfCardiff