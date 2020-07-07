Someone got brutally murdered by words – over a tortoise

This is a lesson in checking your facts before you “Well, actually” someone on Twitter, and we think this guy must have needed quite a bit of ointment for that burn.

The fact that Alistair McLeod proudly displays a Defund the BBC avatar just makes it all the more lethal and we applaud Callum Collie for the perfect takedown.

Mr. Tortoise Expert deleted the jellyfish tweet pretty sharpish, but not before venting his frustration.

Twitter enjoyed the murder by words, weighing in on the exchange with reactions like these:

As a bonus, here’s Jonathan showing off his terrible table manners.

Still not as bad a mess as that jellyfish comment.

Source @EatMyHalo Image @EatMyHalo