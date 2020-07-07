Someone got brutally murdered by words – over a tortoise

This is a lesson in checking your facts before you “Well, actually” someone on Twitter, and we think this guy must have needed quite a bit of ointment for that burn.

There isn’t a microphone big enough to drop. pic.twitter.com/KKRNZCS4xa — Halo #PleaseStayAtHome #IgnoreTheGovernment (@EatMyHalo) July 1, 2020

The fact that Alistair McLeod proudly displays a Defund the BBC avatar just makes it all the more lethal and we applaud Callum Collie for the perfect takedown.

Mr. Tortoise Expert deleted the jellyfish tweet pretty sharpish, but not before venting his frustration.

Twitter enjoyed the murder by words, weighing in on the exchange with reactions like these:

And that's how you serve someone their ass! 😂 https://t.co/ZNdI1SRAHb — Patrick Salmon (@patthefish) July 1, 2020

The size of this burn is – and I can't over emphasise this enough – frankly enormous. — Rusty (@Rusty123B) July 1, 2020

Oh that is beautiful! And how satisfying to actually have the right thing to say at the right time! — Paul Shillito (@CuriousPSh) July 1, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Jonathan showing off his terrible table manners.

Still not as bad a mess as that jellyfish comment.

