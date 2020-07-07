Mark Francois threatened the Army with Dominic Cummings – 9 fully-loaded takedowns

Tory MP Mark Francois – sorry – hit something approaching ‘peak Francois’ today in a Select Committee exchange with Army top brass.

Specifically, in an exchange about where the Army buys its equipment, Francois had this to say to General Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff.

“Can we just make a plea to you. You are the professional head of the armed forces.

“Please nip back to the department and ask them to sort their bloody selves out, because if not, Cummings is going to come down there and sort you out his own way, and you won’t like it.”

And here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

And also this.

Or if you fancy it especially NSFW.

