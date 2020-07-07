Mark Francois threatened the Army with Dominic Cummings – 9 fully-loaded takedowns

Tory MP Mark Francois – sorry – hit something approaching ‘peak Francois’ today in a Select Committee exchange with Army top brass.

Specifically, in an exchange about where the Army buys its equipment, Francois had this to say to General Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff.

Mark Francois to Britain's top general: "Cummings is gonna come down and sort you out his own way and you won't like it" Confirming the country is under the control of an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/p1hg2qvxtg — JackJazz (@JayJay08752584) July 7, 2020

“Can we just make a plea to you. You are the professional head of the armed forces. “Please nip back to the department and ask them to sort their bloody selves out, because if not, Cummings is going to come down there and sort you out his own way, and you won’t like it.”

And here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

I can confirm that myself and Dominic Cummings will be meeting General Nick Carter for a straightener behind the bike sheds after work. pic.twitter.com/HJ2NGKbooG — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 7, 2020

2.

Imagine being head of the armed forces, and having Mark Francois trying to intimidate you. It’s like a chinuaua trying to scare a bull mastiff. pic.twitter.com/eQFt6xzo8V — Damon (@damocrat) July 7, 2020

3.

Mark Francois to Britain's top general: "Please nip back to the department and ask them to sort their bloody selves out because if not Cummings is gonna come down and sort you out his own way and you won't like it" His face says it all. pic.twitter.com/1x09w3580Q — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) July 7, 2020

4.

Is the *power snort* something you picked up in the TA, and if so is this the first time you’ve used it in combat? — London Lofty (@lofty_london) July 7, 2020

5.

This fucking sausage-faced twat threatening an actual army general with the wrath of some beanie-hatted titwank he could destroy with his thumb is a revealing insight into whatever rancid puddle of cold piss Mark Francois has in lieu of a personality.pic.twitter.com/0qmUt9Au5I — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 7, 2020

6.

It must be very galling for a professional soldier to be spoken to like that by a weekend soldier whose ‘finest hour’ took place at laser quest. — Roger van de Velde 🌹 (@RogervandeVelde) July 7, 2020

7.

Mark Francois’s behaviour is so pathetic it does seem to imply he may be the only human whose penis is smaller when erect. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 7, 2020

8.

The ‘inhale & snort’ at the end is so reminiscent of every single passive-aggressive wee prick I’ve ever had the misfortune of meeting. I wonder which death-grip the General was contemplating & whether his time in Kosovo, Basra & Afghanistan could possibly prepare him 4 Cummings. — Drum (@drumlumbo) July 7, 2020

9.

why is mark francois in parliament and not where he should be, distracting bus drivers by telling them made up stories about his guns — joe (@mutablejoe) July 7, 2020

To conclude …

Threatening the General, Sir Nick Carter The Chief of Defence that he and his men will get a good telling off by an unelected adviser. British Politics. https://t.co/LXfk9sZKmY — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) July 7, 2020

And also this.

I'm Mark Francois and having fought and died in two world wars, I reserve the right to issue the order: 'Send in the unelected bureaucrats' https://t.co/ORsgzu6yf2 — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 7, 2020

Or if you fancy it especially NSFW.

Mark Francois is like every right-wing wank tissue melted down, mixed with a gerbil, and pumped into the jelly mould of a cunt. — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) July 7, 2020

