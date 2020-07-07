This lip-synch of Trump’s Lone Ranger comment is both hilarious and horribly accurate

With Donald Trump‘s core supporters being the most likely to resist wearing a protective mask, health officials have asked him to start wearing one in public to encourage an uptake.

Speaking to Fox Business, he explained that he quite likes how he looks in a mask.

After repeatedly denigrating masks, Trump now claims he has no problem with masks. He claims that when he wore a mask it looked good, "like the Lone Ranger." In early May, Trump said wearing a mask would make him look "ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/QMubwJwDi6 — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) July 1, 2020

This is someone in a black face mask.



Via

This is the Lone Ranger.



Via

His comments drew this reaction from the marvellous Bette Midler.

Trump finally wore a mask the other day & said he felt like the #LoneRanger. But the Lone Ranger's mask had two eye holes in it, while Trump's mask had only one asshole in it. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 2, 2020

Now, another hugely funny woman, Sarah Cooper, has turned her laser-like focus onto his words, and he doesn’t come out of it very well.

How to mask pic.twitter.com/Mm8IBTrNxd — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 6, 2020

As ever, Sarah’s interpretation of the President’s comment drew well-deserved admiration.

Too many moments to go into here. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/n2hIC9SUE3 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 6, 2020

Ah! My week starts off well. https://t.co/hdHP5noQPK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 6, 2020

Love that you keep increasing the production value @sarahcpr https://t.co/LxWklio8sn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 6, 2020

PS: The sniff at :35 is the best. https://t.co/9nIVlSoaDz — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 6, 2020

A classic of the genre – the Lone Ranger bit at the end is pure genius 🙂 https://t.co/NjcLRl1OTE — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 6, 2020

This woman is basically the only reason I am still on Twitter. 💕 https://t.co/570XFKpmKu — Cynthia Loyst (@cynthialoyst) July 6, 2020

Finally, some food for thought when we see these word-perfect skits.

Sarah, I don't know how you listen to him for the amount of time it must take to get these down. You have the patience of a saint. — Michal is just emotionally compromised (@inkasrain) July 6, 2020

She has our undying gratitude – and sympathy.

READ MORE

“How to second term” is the lip-synch we actually did know we needed

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper