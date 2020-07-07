There’s a very important message in this catchy and NSFW song

Since lockdown began in March, US comedian, Tom McGovern has been writing upbeat jingles to help keep up our spirits during the pandemic.

His set-up isn’t the most flash we’ve seen …



But it gets the job done brilliantly.

Here’s a jingle he wrote for trainer Anthony Crouchelli, who wanted to encourage people to work out at home.

But his latest song has a more compelling message now that we’re going outside again.

The stats may be American but the message is universal.

