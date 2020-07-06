This tree falling over at a busy London junction is an extraordinarily close call

This is just an amazing clip – and an extraordinarily close call – of a tree being blown over at a junction in west London, shared by @JonBall on Twitter.

Here’s the tree at the junction of South Ealing Road and Little Ealing Lane getting blown over this afternoon. Amazing car cam footage by Joanna Wolman. (Some understandable swearing!) pic.twitter.com/zlFcDFuXWX — Jon Ball🟡 (@JonBall) July 5, 2020

Blimey.

Thank goodness those pedestrians quickly moved out of the way 🙏🏻 Extraordinary footage. — Amy McConville (@One_Lung_Amy) July 5, 2020

Even tress have had enough of 2020😂 — Kez (@kezzle168) July 5, 2020

poor thing had hardly any root system. — Miss crabstick (@lucyjanebrown47) July 5, 2020

That woman in Blue is like "A tree fell down, but I've got places to go and people to see, move on…" — Lenzo Toggz 🛡️ (@LenzoToggz) July 5, 2020

Is that now classed as a trunk road? — Col (@Clintus_erectus) July 5, 2020

Not sure it warrants a 999 call though. Unless you’re after Special Branch — Gary (@dready101) July 5, 2020

Source @JonBall