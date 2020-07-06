This Tom Cruise presidential campaign video is brilliantly done

This Tom Cruise presidential campaign video is brilliantly done. And given the way the 2020 race for the White House is shaping up, totally, absolutely, 100% believable.

It’s not a deep fake because it’s Miles Fisher doing an impression. But that voice … pretty amazing.

To conclude …

Not for nothing has Miles Fisher been called the world’s best Tom Cruise impressionist and you can find him on Twitter here.

Source @milesfisher H/T @Todd_Spence