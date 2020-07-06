This Tom Cruise presidential campaign video is brilliantly done. And given the way the 2020 race for the White House is shaping up, totally, absolutely, 100% believable.

It’s not a deep fake because it’s Miles Fisher doing an impression. But that voice … pretty amazing.

This is amazing 😂😂😂. I can't believe how much he looks and sounds like him — Nicole Johnson (@nicolej1012) July 4, 2020

This is genuinely amazing. Not just the technical quality of the fake, but the writing and performance is exactly what Tom Cruise should do if he ever runs https://t.co/m4LU133dz7 — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) July 4, 2020

To conclude …

Not for nothing has Miles Fisher been called the world’s best Tom Cruise impressionist and you can find him on Twitter here.

Source @milesfisher H/T @Todd_Spence