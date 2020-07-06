This Pierce Brosnan Robin Hood documentary is peak Accidental Partridge

If you only watch one Robin Hood documentary … ever, then make it this one.

It was shared by @SummerRay on Twitter and it’s called Robin Hood: The Myth, the Man, the Movie. But really it’s all about Pierce Brosnan because, well, watch.

Losing my absolute mind at this documentary hosted by Pierce Brosnan about the legend of Robin Hood. It is one of the strongest accidental Partridges you will ever witness pic.twitter.com/F1LLhjL1US — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) July 5, 2020

A-ha!

When he's listing his various names and does that little pause and gesture between Robert……Hood. Pure Partridge. — scribbler81 (@scribbler81) July 5, 2020

Yeah that’s what really got me — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) July 5, 2020

Definitely had 'Castrol GTX' on that back of that jacket. — Herbert Mark Hughes (@HerbertMkHughes) July 6, 2020

Thank you @TheNickHelm via @jason_dawson for making me aware of this — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) July 5, 2020

And just in case you’re interested …

You can watch the full thing here https://t.co/p7n32rZQwc — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) July 5, 2020

READ MORE

Time to enjoy the best ‘Accidental Partridge’ moment ever

Source @SummerRay