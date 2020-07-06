This Pierce Brosnan Robin Hood documentary is peak Accidental Partridge

If you only watch one Robin Hood documentary … ever, then make it this one.

It was shared by @SummerRay on Twitter and it’s called Robin Hood: The Myth, the Man, the Movie. But really it’s all about Pierce Brosnan because, well, watch.

A-ha!

And just in case you’re interested …

READ MORE

Time to enjoy the best ‘Accidental Partridge’ moment ever

Source @SummerRay