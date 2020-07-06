This baby playing the drums is next level stuff
This baby playing the drums with daddy is the best thing you’ll see today.
Come for the drums – stay for the boo-boo kiss… pic.twitter.com/tekvMkZKGm
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 3, 2020
Kid’s a genius.
Incredible. Just incredible. And adorable. And incredible.
— SELEMA MASEKELA (@selema) July 3, 2020
How is this even possible?
Seriously how do you teach a child to do that!!??
— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) July 3, 2020
I'm trying to learn the drums and this is easily the worst thing I will see today.
— Sleepy (@EKRickLar) July 3, 2020
Have you tried playing wearing a onesie? Maybe that’s the secret.
— Max Newman (@BigMaxN) July 3, 2020
The toilet is too complicated but this is no problem.
— Ƥαυℓ – Bunker Inspector (@ghoti00) July 3, 2020
I hear that's true of most drummers.
— Wash Your Hands Child, You Infect Like a Peasant (@WhereWordsRNot) July 3, 2020
Source @RexChapman