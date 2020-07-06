The Leave Alliance is blaming the Brexit mess on Remainers – 9 brutal takedowns

In a curiously predictable turn of events, pro-Brexit group the Leave Alliance has tweeted that Brexit isn’t going well, and whose fault do they think that is? Remainers.

It went down as well as a hacking cough in a Wetherspoons, and these reactions show exactly what people think of their hot take.

1.

And so it begins. The blame game. Apparently those objecting to it are to blame for it being so objectionable, because they… objected to it so much. https://t.co/ZbuHCW2Qvb — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) July 6, 2020

2.

3.

Personally, I blame the people who said 'this will be a disaster' for the upcoming disaster I voted for. — Matthew Williams (@MatthewW1991) July 6, 2020

4.

Peak "I've changed Sharon but this was your fault as much as mine energy" https://t.co/wvMSJpYnhW — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 6, 2020

5.

Imagine voting for garbage, pushing for garbage, cheerleading for garbage, being surprised that you get garbage and then blame the people who actively not tried to get garbage for the garbage. https://t.co/yOJcPWFUo6 — Penanggalan🌍🚀🌌🏳️‍🌈 (@Firesnakious) July 6, 2020

6.

Big “which one one of you cowards shit my pants” energy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 6, 2020

7.

You fell onto the railway tracks and three times we hauled you back onto the platform. Finally, you threw yourself in front of the on-coming train, and it's somehow our fault? https://t.co/7g9F2GW4F7 — Guy Dorrell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇭🇷 (@GuyDorrellEsq) July 6, 2020

8.

What an extraordinary thing to say. "I've finally realised the thing I wanted is rubbish so I've decided it's the fault of the people who continually warned me." https://t.co/gLEUYfdHZz — JONNY & THE BAPTISTS (@Jonny_Baptists) July 6, 2020

9.

Is this a spoof? https://t.co/22f3gnmCL6 — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) July 6, 2020

In conclusion:

Yes Brexit will be a mess. No, you cannot blame remainers who always pointed out it was a mess and thought the public were entitled to an abort button. https://t.co/7YCx0v5QKn — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 6, 2020

