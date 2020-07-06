The Leave Alliance is blaming the Brexit mess on Remainers – 9 brutal takedowns

In a curiously predictable turn of events, pro-Brexit group the Leave Alliance has tweeted that Brexit isn’t going well, and whose fault do they think that is? Remainers.

It went down as well as a hacking cough in a Wetherspoons, and these reactions show exactly what people think of their hot take.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In conclusion:

READ MORE

The only 6 reactions you need to the Brexit Party MEP’s Brexit lightbulb moment

Leave Alliance, Image @eagleboobs on Unsplash