Someone has made a hilarious thread that shoots down all those flimsy anti-mask excuses

We’ve all seen – online, if not in real life – people saying they’re not prepared to follow guidance on masks or social distancing because it infringes on their civil liberties.

This thread about the “Freedom Café” puts it into perspective by flipping the usual complaints on their head.

We think this should be required reading for anyone who won’t wear a mask.

The Freedom Cafe shares that spirit of personal choice so beloved of anti-maskers.

Individual freedoms are prized above other people’s safety.


Like virus deniers and spreaders of conspiracy theories, the Freedom Cafe gets its information from YouTube.


Allergen list? Forget about that

That lax hand hygiene is no barrier to Freedom Cafe’s right to handle customers’ food


In fact, utensils aren’t necessarily clean – because it’s against people’s civil liberties to force them to use hot water and soap

