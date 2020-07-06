Someone has made a hilarious thread that shoots down all those flimsy anti-mask excuses

We’ve all seen – online, if not in real life – people saying they’re not prepared to follow guidance on masks or social distancing because it infringes on their civil liberties.

This thread about the “Freedom Café” puts it into perspective by flipping the usual complaints on their head.

We think this should be required reading for anyone who won’t wear a mask.

The Freedom Cafe shares that spirit of personal choice so beloved of anti-maskers.

Welcome to the Freedom Cafe! We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a face mask. And, in the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they prefer to follow as they prepare and serve your food. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Individual freedoms are prized above other people’s safety.

We encourage employees to wash their hands after using the bathroom, but understand that some people may be allergic to certain soaps or may simply prefer not to wash their hands. It is not our place to tell them what to do. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020



Like virus deniers and spreaders of conspiracy theories, the Freedom Cafe gets its information from YouTube.

We understand that you may be used to chicken that has been cooked to 165 degrees. We do have to respect that some of our cooks may have seen a meme or a YouTube video saying that 100 degrees is sufficient, and we do not want to encroach on their beliefs. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020



Allergen list? Forget about that

Some of our cooks may prefer to use the same utensils for multiple ingredients, including ingredients some customers are allergic to. That is a cook’s right to do so. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

That lax hand hygiene is no barrier to Freedom Cafe’s right to handle customers’ food

Some servers may wish to touch your food as they serve it. There is no reason that a healthy person with clean hands can’t touch your food. We will take their word for it that they are healthy and clean. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020



In fact, utensils aren’t necessarily clean – because it’s against people’s civil liberties to force them to use hot water and soap