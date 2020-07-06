The Happy Days intro recreated using only stock footage is a gift we truly don’t deserve

Comedian Matthew Highton is a talented filmmaker, as well as being extremely funny, which is a match made in comedy heaven.

His latest creation stitched together stock footage to recreate the nostalgia-inducing opening sequence of Happy Days.

It’s very impressive.

Here it is! The Happy Days intro recreated using ONLY stock footage! pic.twitter.com/cEStx3IEoB — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 3, 2020

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

A couple of absolute LOL moments here.

Particularly the Henry Winkler . . . https://t.co/3oK0p1nYGb — Adam Larter (@lartymcparty) July 3, 2020

the mirror shot at 1min! paaaaah these are so great https://t.co/BrZfojDqYh — Julings (@julings) July 3, 2020

You are an absolute wizard — richardsoames (@richardsoames) July 3, 2020

It’s not his first venture into using stock footage to recreate TV shows’ opening sequences, so we thought we’d share this masterpiece.

It nearly killed me, but here it is: The intro to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recreated using only stock footage. pic.twitter.com/E8ilqTOmIm — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 19, 2020

Follow him here and find his other clever and funny intro videos here.

READ MORE

“The 8 second Inigo Montoya/Eminem mash up you didn’t know you needed”

Source Matthew Highton Image Matthew Highton