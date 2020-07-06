The Happy Days intro recreated using only stock footage is a gift we truly don’t deserve

Comedian Matthew Highton is a talented filmmaker, as well as being extremely funny, which is a match made in comedy heaven.

His latest creation stitched together stock footage to recreate the nostalgia-inducing opening sequence of Happy Days.

It’s very impressive.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

It’s not his first venture into using stock footage to recreate TV shows’ opening sequences, so we thought we’d share this masterpiece.

Follow him here and find his other clever and funny intro videos here.

Source Matthew Highton Image Matthew Highton