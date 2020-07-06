This clip is a serious contender for “Funniest 35 second of Magnum P.I. ever recorded”

Over on Twitter, Chris “Wear A Mask” Driver@Jerkwheatery – shared this bizarre clip from the hit series, Magnum P.I. and we’re not sure how it’s escaped our notice until now.

People clearly appreciated the clip, because it’s been viewed well over three million times, gathering responses like these.

One comment in particular struck a chord with us.

Oh, to have been a fly on that wall.

Source @Jerkwheatery Image @Jerkwheatery