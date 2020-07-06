This clip is a serious contender for “Funniest 35 second of Magnum P.I. ever recorded”

Over on Twitter, Chris “Wear A Mask” Driver – @Jerkwheatery – shared this bizarre clip from the hit series, Magnum P.I. and we’re not sure how it’s escaped our notice until now.

Please watch this 35 second Magnum clip. I have not stopped laughing. pic.twitter.com/nneXjJxUPj — Chris “Wear A Mask” Driver (@Jerkwheatery) June 30, 2020

People clearly appreciated the clip, because it’s been viewed well over three million times, gathering responses like these.

How Merlin the Bird did not win an Emmy is an outrage. https://t.co/v3oMYrMxLY — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) July 5, 2020

I’m so glad there’s a visual record of television's pre-Sopranos era. No one would believe it otherwise. https://t.co/jJz5m73Ovc — Seth Masket (@smotus) July 1, 2020

Finally some high brow entertainment! https://t.co/6KfSnVLSJD — Tomi Andersson (@AnderssonTomi) July 1, 2020

80s TV was extra as fuck at all times lol https://t.co/nPcbGroW8Q — Detective Jim Gordon, Gotham PD (@GregHowardJr1) July 1, 2020

One of my finest TV moments 👍😂 https://t.co/zmYqPPb7Fz — Sweary Parrot (@SwearyParrot) July 4, 2020

One comment in particular struck a chord with us.

Magnum PI Writers Room: "This is the bad version, but what if, like, Higgins can speak parrot? Parrots can mimic us, right? I'm not saying he can speak parrot. That's ridiculous. But something like that." Ten hours of silence later… "Fuck it, Higgins can speak parrot." https://t.co/JgmLsXKojv — Chris Jones (@EnswellJones) July 1, 2020

Oh, to have been a fly on that wall.

READ MORE

This thread of 31 funny TV clips of all time really does have something for everyone

Source @Jerkwheatery Image @Jerkwheatery