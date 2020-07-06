Favourite 5 responses to this Washington Post headline about Ennio Morricone

You may have seen the sad news today that the legendary film composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91.

The Oscar-winning composer made music for more than 500 films including A Fistful of Dollars, Once Upon A Time in America, The Hateful Eight, Cinema Paradiso, The Mission … the list goes on and on.

And yet this is how the Washington Post decided to headline the story about his death.

These 5 responses pretty much say it all.

And RIP to Mozart who wrote “scooby-do-wap-wap a skeep-beep de bop-bop beep bop bo-dope skeetle-at-de-op-de-day” of Piano Concerto No.21. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 6, 2020

Does this mean that John Williams eventual obit will read 'composer who wrote 'durr dumm durr dumm' theme for 'Jaws'? — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020

One of the most famous composers in modern history – and probably the most famous in film history – and this is the crap that's used to inform the world of his passing? I hope it's a rough day in the office for whichever staffer posted this. — Liam (@LSheasby) July 6, 2020

Shame they weren't around for the Beethoven obit. https://t.co/pID6HwAspE — David Quantick (@quantick) July 6, 2020

Oh, THAT Ennio Morricone. — Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) July 6, 2020

To conclude …

“The man leads a decent life and this is how he ends up? Composer who wrote ‘ah-ee-ah-ee-ah’ theme?!” pic.twitter.com/kBCGXJjesG — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) July 6, 2020

And this.

Me respectful: 'Ennio Morricone, you know the man who successfully and innovatively blurred the lines between classical, different folk traditions, psychedelia and the avant garde?' professional journalist paid to write:'Yeah the guy who did the wacky ah-ee-ah-ee-ah bit' https://t.co/rrLPwO9bQQ — Rd L (@MrMutantes) July 6, 2020

