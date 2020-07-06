Favourite 5 responses to this Washington Post headline about Ennio Morricone
You may have seen the sad news today that the legendary film composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91.
The Oscar-winning composer made music for more than 500 films including A Fistful of Dollars, Once Upon A Time in America, The Hateful Eight, Cinema Paradiso, The Mission … the list goes on and on.
And yet this is how the Washington Post decided to headline the story about his death.
These 5 responses pretty much say it all.
And RIP to Mozart who wrote “scooby-do-wap-wap a skeep-beep de bop-bop beep bop bo-dope skeetle-at-de-op-de-day” of Piano Concerto No.21.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 6, 2020
Does this mean that John Williams eventual obit will read 'composer who wrote 'durr dumm durr dumm' theme for 'Jaws'?
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020
One of the most famous composers in modern history – and probably the most famous in film history – and this is the crap that's used to inform the world of his passing?
I hope it's a rough day in the office for whichever staffer posted this.
— Liam (@LSheasby) July 6, 2020
Shame they weren't around for the Beethoven obit. https://t.co/pID6HwAspE
— David Quantick (@quantick) July 6, 2020
Oh, THAT Ennio Morricone.
— Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) July 6, 2020
To conclude …
“The man leads a decent life and this is how he ends up? Composer who wrote ‘ah-ee-ah-ee-ah’ theme?!” pic.twitter.com/kBCGXJjesG
— Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) July 6, 2020
And this.
Me respectful: 'Ennio Morricone, you know the man who successfully and innovatively blurred the lines between classical, different folk traditions, psychedelia and the avant garde?'
professional journalist paid to write:'Yeah the guy who did the wacky ah-ee-ah-ee-ah bit' https://t.co/rrLPwO9bQQ
— Rd L (@MrMutantes) July 6, 2020
READ MORE
49 brilliantly underwhelming local news headlines from across the UK
Source Twitter Image YouTube