The only 5 responses you need to the announcement that drunks can’t socially distance

“Super Saturday” brought the stories you’d expect, with people crammed together out on the lash while everyone else sat at home tutting*.

*cursing the government for its mixed messages

This paints the picture rather well.

Supernanny watches some UK pubs reopen on 4th July pic.twitter.com/MC7k1fa3qF — Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) July 5, 2020

Then the police hit us with some shocking information.

These five reactions to that bombshell say everything that needs to be said.

1.

Breaking news also just in. Yes, the pope IS catholic and bears DO indeed shit in the woods. https://t.co/okePloWHXi — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 5, 2020

2.

Who could have predicted this https://t.co/E4pqLOJMAf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 5, 2020

3.

File under, No shit Sherlock. Maybe some will take heed instead of encouraging people to come out over the next week, locally. https://t.co/Bcs8fpvVuT — Cllr Brian Smyth (@Briansmyth99) July 5, 2020

4.

Drunks cannot distance? Who knew? Is this a SAGE finding…? 😐🔫 https://t.co/X8MMm4W13j — Northern Left Voices (@NorthLeftVoices) July 5, 2020

5.

In light of some people’s reactions to the opportunity to down a pint of Carlsberg – other beers are available – Don Stewart had some ironic information.

This kingdom has produced 99 Nobel laureates https://t.co/6ndM1pNrbp — Don Stewart (@donsbot) July 5, 2020

Probably considerably more Darwin Awards.

Source BBC Image BBC, @alexvgr on Unsplash