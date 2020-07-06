This New York Times editor was sniffy about pantos and the takedowns came thick and fast (oh yes they did)

You’ll probably have seen the news that the government has pledged a £1.5bn lifeline to help keep the arts afloat during the pandemic.

Everyone welcomed the move, although Matthew Anderson, the European culture editor of the New York Times, wasn’t sure about one particular detail highlighted by culture secretary – Google, Google – Oliver Dowden today.

And if he wasn’t totally across the importance of pantos to UK theatres (and the love people have for them) then he is now. Because this happened.

To conclude, back to Matthew Anderson himself.

Oh no he hasn’t. And so on.

Source @MattAndersonNYT Image BBC