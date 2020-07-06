A woman filmed herself refusing to wear a mask in hospital and it may be the greatest self-own

In today’s episode of ‘very angry people who refuse to wear a mask’ comes this woman who needed hospital treatment for a suspected broken finger.

But she refused to comply with the hospital’s requirement to wear a mask and just to double down on it, she decided to film the whole thing.

And it may be the greatest self-own ever.

Here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.

In one word?

