A woman filmed herself refusing to wear a mask in hospital and it may be the greatest self-own
In today’s episode of ‘very angry people who refuse to wear a mask’ comes this woman who needed hospital treatment for a suspected broken finger.
But she refused to comply with the hospital’s requirement to wear a mask and just to double down on it, she decided to film the whole thing.
And it may be the greatest self-own ever.
Went into the Emergency Dept. at St Joseph’s Hospital in #Toronto for a suspected broken finger. I was asked to wear a mask, which I refused to do. As a result, hospital staff asked me to leave and immediately called 3 security guards to escort me out. #filmyourhospital pic.twitter.com/7KlDa11udk
— Letitia Montana (@LetitiaMontana) July 5, 2020
Here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.
I’m embarrassed for you. Wear a mask and stop behaving like a toddler.
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 5, 2020
Imagine if they insisted on sterilizing their instruments before treating you. Imagine if they insisted on washing their hands before operating on you.
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 5, 2020
"HOW DARE YOU NOT ALLOW ME TO POTENTIALLY EXPOSE SICK PEOPLE IN A HOSPITAL TO A DISEASE WHICH I CAN INFECT OTHERS WITH EVEN IF I DON'T HAVE SYMPTOMS!"
Seriously, what a selfish asshole you are.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 5, 2020
Next time jump into their medical supplies trash bin and roll around in it to prove the existence of your superpower.
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 5, 2020
Imagine posting this and expecting people to agree with you. Hope your finger gets better on its own.
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 5, 2020
Glad you filmed the hospital workers doing their job. Wear a bleeping mask next time.
— A.J. "Shield Lesbian" Andrews ⚧️♀️🏳️🌈 (@A_J_Andrews) July 5, 2020
What's hilarious is that you think this makes you look good, and them look bad. I'm proud of St. Joseph's and grateful to their staff. Way to add to their stress by behaving like a spoiled, selfish brat. "Healthy living" is for all of us, not just you.
— Chris Jones (@EnswellJones) July 5, 2020
In one word?
Good.
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) July 5, 2020
Source @LetitiaMontana