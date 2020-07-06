‘A short story about Serena Williams’

In the absence of a lot of live sport over the last few months, people have been spending time compiling lists of best ever players, that kind of thing.

And just in case you were still wondering who is the best tennis player ever, comes this. A short story in three parts shared by @JaleelSpeaQs on Twitter.

Boom.

Not gonna lie, when I originally saw the stat, took me about 10 seconds to realize where the missing one was😂😂😂 — Ran Fin (@ranfin12) July 3, 2020

Uhh 10 seconds! Shiittttee, you noticed pic.twitter.com/gbXKQL4NTK — Solange Fingal (@SolangeFingal) July 3, 2020

And it got us thinking of this very funny video of some men trying to return a Serena Williams serve.

To all the non-tennis-playing men who think they can win a point against Serena, watch this… 🙃👸🏾🎾 pic.twitter.com/GEDQb76KHt — EBC (@ItsBlackCulture) July 19, 2019

