‘A short story about Serena Williams’

In the absence of a lot of live sport over the last few months, people have been spending time compiling lists of best ever players, that kind of thing.

And just in case you were still wondering who is the best tennis player ever, comes this. A short story in three parts shared by @JaleelSpeaQs on Twitter.

Boom.

And it got us thinking of this very funny video of some men trying to return a Serena Williams serve.

Source @JaleelSpeaQs Image YouTube