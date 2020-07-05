Nigel Farage pictured himself at the pub and it was the ultimate self-own

Lots of people went to the pub on Saturday as you will no doubt have seen by now. Plenty of people observed all the rules and enjoyed a nice pint, others less so.

Among them was Nigel Farage, who took great pleasure in posting this picture of his ‘first proper pint in 103 days’.

And as self-owns go it was pretty much top tier stuff, because it’s not long ago that Farage was out of the country at a Donald Trump rally in Tulsa.

And people reckoned Farage could only have re-entered the UK 13 days ago at the earliest, which would mean he broke coronavirus quarantine rules by going to the pub.

Here’s what Farage said later.

And here’s Farage doing his best Alan Partridge impression talking about his day out.

