Nigel Farage pictured himself at the pub and it was the ultimate self-own

Lots of people went to the pub on Saturday as you will no doubt have seen by now. Plenty of people observed all the rules and enjoyed a nice pint, others less so.

Among them was Nigel Farage, who took great pleasure in posting this picture of his ‘first proper pint in 103 days’.

12 o’clock, first customer in. Love it. pic.twitter.com/pBYm9rtejA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 4, 2020

And as self-owns go it was pretty much top tier stuff, because it’s not long ago that Farage was out of the country at a Donald Trump rally in Tulsa.

And people reckoned Farage could only have re-entered the UK 13 days ago at the earliest, which would mean he broke coronavirus quarantine rules by going to the pub.

He’s just tweeted out evidence that he’s breaking quarantine laws. Love it. https://t.co/LCpk6hU4dQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 4, 2020

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/qmeT1mOEKB — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 4, 2020

Pretty cool how the only person who’ll go to the pub with you is a hired photographer — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 4, 2020

Typhoid Nigel strikes again. Less than 2 weeks after returning from US. Not yet out of quarantine. Illegally infecting a pub near you https://t.co/crJrotlHCm — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) July 4, 2020

He’s incredibly lucky that absolutely no witnesses showed up to see him in Tulsa. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 4, 2020

Hello @kent_police this man was in Tulsa, Oklahoma on 20 June 2020. Why isn't he self-isolating? https://t.co/7zg29eFzlR — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) July 4, 2020

Here’s what Farage said later.

To all those screaming and shouting about me going to the pub…. I have been back from the USA for 2 weeks and I have been tested — the result was negative. Sorry to disappoint you. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/E8maRljGwS — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 4, 2020

And here’s Farage doing his best Alan Partridge impression talking about his day out.

