Eric Trump’s tweet about Ghislaine Maxwell backfired very badly indeed

The latest episode of ‘Eric Trump does Twitter’ didn’t end very well for the so-called president’s son. In fact, it could hardly have gone any worse.

Trump shared an image of former president Bill Clinton at the 2010 wedding of his daughter Chelsea.

Helpfully circled in the background was Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of dead paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was arrested by the FBI last week.

He’s since deleted it and you can probably guess why. But just in case …

To conclude …

And this.

And this.

