Eric Trump’s tweet about Ghislaine Maxwell backfired very badly indeed

The latest episode of ‘Eric Trump does Twitter’ didn’t end very well for the so-called president’s son. In fact, it could hardly have gone any worse.

Trump shared an image of former president Bill Clinton at the 2010 wedding of his daughter Chelsea.

Helpfully circled in the background was Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of dead paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was arrested by the FBI last week.

He’s since deleted it and you can probably guess why. But just in case …

So Eric Trump posted a picture of Ghislaine Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding, forgetting that there are like a billion pictures of Ghislaine with his dad? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 3, 2020

You really are the dumb one, aren’t you? pic.twitter.com/P5jMqBxY28 — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 2, 2020

Does the president's son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020

Eric may be on to something pic.twitter.com/dnvE4Y8eEy — KD (@Fly_Sistah) July 2, 2020

it's like it's eric's first day on earth. pic.twitter.com/W8ZVFZj3oz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 2, 2020

Eric Trump, who tweeted earlier about Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell, was literally himself on his dad’s private jet with her. FFS. You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/dz7jo9H002 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 3, 2020

To conclude …

lol @EricTrump deleted this after getting 12K replies reminding him that his dad and Epstein were BFFs. pic.twitter.com/6RAuCVKZj4 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 3, 2020

And this.

Dear @EricTrump, Birds of a feather… *One of dozens of photos of your father with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein. DOZENS across MANY YEARS. pic.twitter.com/qLsk85b8VA — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 2, 2020

And this.

Looks like @EricTrump deleted this tweet. Maybe it didn't get the reaction he hoped? pic.twitter.com/qvYCxN3YRw — Nary Trump (@unRealMaryTrump) July 3, 2020

