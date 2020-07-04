Twitter exchange of the day
Mia Farrow went on Twitter to say how much Frank Sinatra would have hated Donald Trump.
And then this happened.
Boom!
Good god, what a one-two punch!
— dirtymarty (@dirtymarty) July 4, 2020
You have both just now made me happier than I’ve been all week. ❤️
— Rob Sheridan (@robertdsheridan) July 4, 2020
But exactly how much did he loathe him?
— (@ropoem) July 4, 2020
Well he always was known for his phrasing.
— obenkarp (@obenkarp) July 4, 2020
Further reading …
He REALLY didn’t like him.
— MIᄃΉΛΣᄂ #BlackLivesMatter (@TacticalGrace_) July 4, 2020
To conclude …
Sometimes Twitter = 👍. pic.twitter.com/tKsSpjgHed
— Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) July 4, 2020
H/T @danielmaier