Simply 13 tweets about the pubs re-opening today

As you will no doubt have seen, pubs in England were allowed to reopen today, some of them flinging their doors open at 6am for people who have really, really missed them.

It’s fair to say some people were more enthusiastic about going back to the boozer than others. Here are 13 things people were saying about it today.

1.

Alexa, what do pubs in Hell look like? pic.twitter.com/jkHoF9pOrt — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) July 3, 2020

2.

– the first thing i’m doing when i’m released tomorrow is to go down the pub and enjoy a relaxing pint away from all these rules, regulations and f**king barriers…

– i’ve got some bad news terry… pic.twitter.com/s4249VJIzY — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) July 3, 2020

3.

If you don’t get some sleep, Father Beermas won’t come pic.twitter.com/61FvTmIY2F — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) July 3, 2020

4.

Going to pretend I’m at Wetherspoons tomorrow by walking up my stairs 147 times and imagining I’m trying to get to the toilet. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 3, 2020

5.

Welcome to Britain. You can't see your family if you have already been in contact with another household but you can meet your family at a wetherspoons at 6am tomorrow to get fucking annihilated because this is an entirely normal country. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 3, 2020

6.

"Are you out of your tiny mind?" https://t.co/jCMwPlsMLE — Oonagh (@Okeating) July 3, 2020

7.

Imagine being greeted by this at 6.03am in Corby. pic.twitter.com/SyYqlQhU2E — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) July 3, 2020

8.

Boris Johnson: Pubs will reopen but the British public must use common sense Wetherspoons right now: pic.twitter.com/jgDgw7ZSXi — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 4, 2020

9.

10.

People queueing up outside Wetherspoons already. Idiots. pic.twitter.com/ChGk2stcY7 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) July 3, 2020

11.

“The beer garden looks nice let’s go and sit … OK, we’re leaving” pic.twitter.com/rPbdsMnVWC — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 3, 2020

12.

I worked with Johnson at the Telegraph for 12 years. Never once do I remember him going to a local pub. Not even for one of the leaving dos of the poor sub-editors who had to try to fact-check his crap columns and make them readable. https://t.co/0pTnmvzEK8 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 3, 2020

13.

The owner of the Wetherspoons chain, Tim Martin, giving a rousing speech to his workers prior to the pubs reopening. pic.twitter.com/S5NVLzl15Q — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 3, 2020

