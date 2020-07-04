Simply 13 tweets about the pubs re-opening today

As you will no doubt have seen, pubs in England were allowed to reopen today, some of them flinging their doors open at 6am for people who have really, really missed them.

It’s fair to say some people were more enthusiastic about going back to the boozer than others. Here are 13 things people were saying about it today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

READ MORE

Eric Idle wasn’t happy with this ‘official’ Monty Python advice about going back to the pub