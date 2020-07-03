This week’s 25 funniest jokes and pics
It’s Friday, which means we get to share with you those jokes that have really made us laugh and aren’t about the pandemic.
We all need a break from that, if only for 10 minutes.
Here they are – all 25 of our favourites.
1.
Look, if they can change Marathon to Snickers, then they can change Parler to NaziChatz. Just saying.
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 26, 2020
2.
Citations needed pic.twitter.com/88W5tPp3rK
— Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) July 1, 2020
3.
why don’t I ever see people kissing in trees? I mean there’s a famous song about it
— eLëni (@eleniZarro) June 28, 2020
4.
your honor my client would like to plead oopsie daisies
— nicky the friendly shark (@mostlysharks) June 27, 2020
5.
Didn’t have my glasses on so I couldn’t read the smaller writing, I just thought, wow, what a cool name. pic.twitter.com/kqmRey9hot
— Grant (@ghud68) June 30, 2020
6.
*First person who had the idea of riding a horse*
I'm going to sit on that huge thing and I don't care how angry it gets.
— Nadya Kasyanova (@nadya_kasyanova) June 27, 2020
7.
For all the shingles ladies. pic.twitter.com/OIs0RSIqGq
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) June 30, 2020
8.
Meanwhile, on Facebook pic.twitter.com/T0jLpeCNWf
— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) June 30, 2020
9.
Me: I'll email this to myself so I don't forget
Me one second later: Ooh a new email has arrived!
Still me: It's from me
— Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) June 30, 2020
10.
My wife can do a better Black Country accent than I can. I suspect the female of the species is more Dudley than the male.
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 30, 2020
11.
Can you imagine a bunch of white guys in a rock reggae band called the Police releasing a song telling a sex worker to get off the streets in 2020
— Atossa Araxia Abrahamian (@atossaaraxia) June 30, 2020
12.
Her: Have you seen my cat's box?
Me *imagining 2 kittens swinging punches* no but I want to
— Jon (@ArfMeasures) June 28, 2020