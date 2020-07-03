The story of this man’s house purchase is making people smile

Part house purchase, part (very) short story, this tale is making people smile after it was shared on Reddit.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

‘May you have every happiness in your new home. You have accomplished something special there. Congratulations.’ sniptwister ‘Curiosity got the best of me and I did a search on the houses in that area and saw the price for this particular home listed at 349k. Ya know, just in case you were wondering too, I got you.’

heyiknowachris ‘I fix up old houses. This one has had the electric redone already. He just needs to sand and refinish the floors. This house is in a Massachusetts so he got a hell of a deal. And not too much work. Just enough to make it his own.’ sloinmo

Although some people also wondered if it wasn’t quite right.

‘Ok, so not to discredit this guys accomplishments, but this house was certainly not built by slaves or probably even black people. It’s in Massachusetts and there were hardly any slaves, let alone black people in Massachusetts in 1820. (No slaves were recorded in MA as early as the 1790 census) ‘It’s a plantation house, but not one that had slaves. It’s definitely symbolic of what black people have achieved in America though. No black person in 1820 could have afforded a house like that.’ SomeDumbGamer

Source Reddit u/UrDreamDaddy