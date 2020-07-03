Driving instructors are about to be allowed to work again, in England at least, though we aren’t sure how they’ll socially distance unless they’re all buying Hummers.

The excellent Sir Michael had a recommendation about a good driving instructor with cheap rates – sort of.

Almost found some new clients today👍 pic.twitter.com/KLcOphl0Po — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) July 2, 2020

That’s a very versatile uncle he has there.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Does he offer any discounts for one service if I use another, so would I get a free driving lesson if I were to create a website? — Dominic Wilson (@DominicJwilson) July 2, 2020 Is a complementary tea or coffee not enough for you, Dominic? — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) July 2, 2020

Where did your uncle Geoffrey get those amazing stand out business cards?? I work in an accountant's office and our business cards are boring as… — Cathal Kennedy (@CathalKennedy1) July 2, 2020 He's got a nephew who owns a computer 👍 — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) July 2, 2020

Which styles of driving does Uncle Geoffrey offer? I have passed my driver's proficiency test but have yet to master any of the styles showcased in, eg, Fast & Furious, The Italian Job or Driving Miss Daisy Hollywood action films. — Tankerton Latch (@TankertonLatch) July 2, 2020 Whichever style his students prefer. He's very open-minded — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) July 2, 2020

😂😂😂 amazing, very much i couldn't recommend booking a lesson more… 😂👌 https://t.co/yRAonu6mDu — Courchene (@courchene) July 2, 2020

I laughed long and hard this 😂 https://t.co/lrDhpZChym — Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) July 2, 2020

🤣🤣🤣😅

Imagine the patience you would need? https://t.co/7zHJSFvn2C — Mumbi Karanih (@MumbiKarani) July 2, 2020

As the strictest lockdown rules about salons come to an end across Britain and Ireland, Jack Brooks had an important question.

Haircuts still available though yeh?🧐 — Jack Brooks (@BrooksyFerret) July 2, 2020

Only if you want a website built at the same time — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) July 2, 2020

