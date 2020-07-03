Pubs in England will reopen at 6am on Saturday and people had thoughts – here are 13 of them

Everyone was expecting pubs in England to reopen on Saturday. Probably not many people, however, were expecting them to reopen at 6am.

And whatever you think about the sagacity (or otherwise) of boozers opening their doors again, 6am feels a little, well, early?

Lots of people had thoughts. Here are 13 of them.

1.

Why? The only pubs I know that ever open for breakfast are Wethersp… Oh. https://t.co/JcdYeyzDAz — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) July 3, 2020

2.

Reopening Britain's pubs on a sunny Saturday in July was dumb enough.

Letting them open from 6am is stupefyingly stupid.

Does anyone at No10 have a brain?

Or do they just want us all to die?

Serious questions. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2020

3.

Welcome to Britain. You can't see your family if you have already been in contact with another household but you can meet your family at a wetherspoons at 6am tomorrow to get fucking annihilated because this is an entirely normal country. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 3, 2020

4.

Stay alert by getting completely off your tits at 6am — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 3, 2020

5.

I live next to a Wetherspoons. Pray for me. — Jen Shorten (@ptexpat) July 3, 2020

6.

I’m really looking forward to going clubbing tomorrow lunchtime. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 3, 2020

7.

I'm really torn between going to the pub at six in the morning and catching the number 10 bus to Huyton so I can lick the handrails. — Oonagh (@Okeating) July 3, 2020

8.

Should be nice and ‘relaxed’ right enough. Watch for the spike in a fortnight followed by the pant shitting panic. https://t.co/C2i0jwjMH4 — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) July 3, 2020

9.

“You can get wankered from sunrise” doesn’t exactly scream “everyone please be responsible” https://t.co/tFoVZjs75q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 3, 2020

10.

[10 Downing Street] “We need to make sure that people get the blame for our screw-ups and a second wave rather than us. Any ideas?” Cummings: https://t.co/N9DfLhrN2D — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 3, 2020

11.

Me (Thursday): "People should be careful not to overdo it when the pubs open" Me (Friday): "Plan this properly and you can be totally shit-faced by 7.30am" https://t.co/60kjqVEYLv — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 3, 2020

12.

At six tomorrow morning the pubs will be patronised by the same happy band who can be seen hoisting pints at Gatwick prior to a morning flight. — David Hepworth (@davidhepworth) July 3, 2020

13.

This is completely irresponsible. You clapping for NHS workers who will now face drunk, aggressive and injured drinkers is the height of hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/3RDn7Ki6nJ — Dan (@ClaytsMused) July 3, 2020

