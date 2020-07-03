Pubs in England will reopen at 6am on Saturday and people had thoughts – here are 13 of them

Everyone was expecting pubs in England to reopen on Saturday. Probably not many people, however, were expecting them to reopen at 6am.

And whatever you think about the sagacity (or otherwise) of boozers opening their doors again, 6am feels a little, well, early?

Lots of people had thoughts. Here are 13 of them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

READ MORE

8 favourite reactions to Boris Johnson’s dad flying to his villa in Greece

Image Unsplash