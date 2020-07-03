8 favourite reactions to Boris Johnson’s dad flying to his villa in Greece

As Leicester faces staying in a deeper lockdown while the rest of England opens up enough to go to the pub, people were unhappy but not shocked to learn that Boris Johnson’s dad, Stanley, had flown to Greece, where he owns a holiday home.

His argument was that he needed to “Covid-proof” the villa – because Stanley Johnson famously does all his own cleaning and shopping for extra soap.

The government is unlikely to pass judgement, but Twitter wasn’t. There was some understandably NSFW language.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Peter Smith had an observation.

Can’t argue with that.

READ MORE

Stanley Johnson’s ignoring his son the PM’s advice and going to the pub anyway – only 5 responses you need

Image Screengrab, H Fall on Unsplash