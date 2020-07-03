8 favourite reactions to Boris Johnson’s dad flying to his villa in Greece

As Leicester faces staying in a deeper lockdown while the rest of England opens up enough to go to the pub, people were unhappy but not shocked to learn that Boris Johnson’s dad, Stanley, had flown to Greece, where he owns a holiday home.

His argument was that he needed to “Covid-proof” the villa – because Stanley Johnson famously does all his own cleaning and shopping for extra soap.

One rule for Johnson senior, another for us plebs!

I can't travel to Greece to see my beloved grandma who just broke her hip & at 95 might not have long to live.

But Stanley Johnson IGNORED the UK to Greece travel ban & sneaked in via Bulgaria to visit his holiday home!! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/HjWeItZFdX — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) July 2, 2020

The government is unlikely to pass judgement, but Twitter wasn’t. There was some understandably NSFW language.

The message "please stay in Leicester" might go down better if the Prime Minister's dad hadn't fucked off to Greece. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 2, 2020

Dominic Cummings: I drove a car-load of Corona across the country against my own rules#StanleyJohnson: Hold my ouzo pic.twitter.com/Jm0vjigSTb — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 2, 2020

My pater Stanley Johnson just flew to his villa in Greece, but it's OK because he went via Bulgaria.

That makes it 'showing initiative' rather than 'flouting the rules because they don't apply to us'. pic.twitter.com/qXGXBBk1Jo — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 2, 2020

Stanley Johnson explaining that he only went to Greece because he was testing his eyesight — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 2, 2020

Stanley Johnson claims he flew out to Greece to "covid proof " his property. These Tories can't even be bothered to make up credible lies anymore. — Katy (@KatyJane_101) July 2, 2020

If Leicester having to lockdown whilst Stanley Johnson jets off to Greece right before free movement comes to an end isn’t a classic example of the real divide in this hell hole of a nation then I don’t know what is. — Ben (@BenJolly9) July 2, 2020

Sure the people of Leicester will be very inclined indeed to refrain from nipping over the border for a cheeky Bacardi Breezer knowing that Stanley Johnson has effortlessly outcunted Dominic Cummings by breaking at least two separate countries’ coronavirus rules in a single trip. pic.twitter.com/PffQz220IV — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 2, 2020

It's just as well Stanley Johnson is my Dad rather than someone who works for me, otherwise I'd have to not sack him too. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 2, 2020

Peter Smith had an observation.

Stanley Johnson explains Boris Johnson. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 2, 2020

Can’t argue with that.

