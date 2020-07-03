Boris Johnson said he ‘doesn’t believe in gestures’ and the entire internet spoke as one

Boris Johnson said today he would not take the knee, a symbol of support for Black Lives Matter protests, because he doesn’t believe in gestures.

Here’s what he told Nick Ferrari on LBC.

“I don’t want people to be bullied into doing things they don’t necessarily want to do. I do not believe in gestures, I believe in substance.”

And the entire internet responded as one.

But if you want the conclusive run-down of every time Johnson didn’t believe in gestures, then @GingerPower_ has it for you …

To conclude …

