Boris Johnson said he ‘doesn’t believe in gestures’ and the entire internet spoke as one

Boris Johnson said today he would not take the knee, a symbol of support for Black Lives Matter protests, because he doesn’t believe in gestures.

Here’s what he told Nick Ferrari on LBC.

When asked whether he would take the knee, Boris Johnson said “I don’t believe in gestures. I believe in substance.” He adds there “are injustices we need to rectify” but “I don’t want people to be bullied into doing things they don’t want to do”#BorisOnLBC pic.twitter.com/c4q5ByI0Jf — LBC (@LBC) July 3, 2020

“I don’t want people to be bullied into doing things they don’t necessarily want to do. I do not believe in gestures, I believe in substance.”

And the entire internet responded as one.

1.

Not into 'gestures' says the politicians who spent the past few months clapping for the NHS that he helped underfund https://t.co/VkmbXQPc5F — Maya Goodfellow (@MayaGoodfellow) July 3, 2020

2.

3.

I'm old enough to remember when he said we should clap for bankers two days ago https://t.co/6Bs66aZ1XO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 3, 2020

4.

“Yes or no, would you ‘take the knee’ Prime Minister?”

Boris Johnson: “I don’t believe in gestures…"

Also Boris Johnson: pic.twitter.com/Dr7dXjdok9 — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) July 3, 2020

5.

He drove a union flag branded JCB digger that had "GET BREXIT DONE" written on it through a cardboard wall for a photo opp https://t.co/gE12IsVdgV — Nick Walker (@nickw84) July 3, 2020

6.

7.

Says the man who brandished a smoked kipper on stage in the Tory leadership hustings which led to him becoming Prime Minister https://t.co/iSjcx9oVfK — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 3, 2020

8.

He hired a photographer to do a photoshoot of him resigning in protest against a deal he agreed to and then went on to replicate https://t.co/aI8lYrDlLa — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 3, 2020

9.

Johnson doesn’t believe in gestures. 🧐 https://t.co/milqIueIwF — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) July 3, 2020

10.

The guy who got covid after refusing to stop shaking hands. https://t.co/TNo3bljhsh — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 3, 2020

But if you want the conclusive run-down of every time Johnson didn’t believe in gestures, then @GingerPower_ has it for you …

He definitely doesn’t believe in gestures, guys. pic.twitter.com/PFgXWjaTi5 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) July 3, 2020

This mans whole political career has been one big gesture pic.twitter.com/0SWjuRzBeJ — Jamie (@GingerPower_) July 3, 2020

Go on then, one more round of pictures from the man that doesn’t do gestures pic.twitter.com/2UKgBfHItK — Jamie (@GingerPower_) July 3, 2020

To conclude …

Your whole political career has been a "gesture", mate https://t.co/VcehkVG4q3 — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) July 3, 2020

