Vanilla Ice will play a concert in pandemic hit Texas – 5 cold as ice takedowns
Vanilla Ice will be playing a Fourth of July concert in Texas despite it being deep in the heart of the coronavirus pandemic.
He’ll only be able to do it because of a legal loophole because restaurants are allowed to stay open and this particular restaurant has a very large outdoor area. Large enough for thousands of fans to come and watch, in fact.
Ice cold: Vanilla Ice will perform for thousands in Texas, where coronavirus cases are surging. "We didn't have coronavirus" in 1990s, the rapper said. https://t.co/9S4LlZZZgo
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 1, 2020
And these 5 takedowns were as cold as, well, you can probably guess.
1.
Getting the coronavirus at a Vanilla Ice concert has to be one of the lamest ways to die possible.
— Jeffrey Royer (@JeffreyRoyer) July 1, 2020
2.
Up until now I trusted his takes on infectious diseases
— Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) July 2, 2020
3.
Alright stop, grab a mask and listen
Ice is back with a whole new infection
— ♿️ (@aeirould) July 1, 2020
4.
imagine living through WWII and Vietnam then dying because your grandkids went to a Vanilla Ice concert in 2020 https://t.co/gkEO1JZUo9
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 2, 2020
5.
i wouldn't risk getting a deadly virus to see Vanilla Ice play.
actually i wouldn't step outside my front door to see Vanilla Ice play a live concert on the hood of my car https://t.co/pJZX1rz43h
— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 1, 2020
Maybe the big news was actualy this.
The real news here is that there are more than a thousand people who want to see Vanilla Ice perform https://t.co/AlF0IleVZU
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 2, 2020
To conclude …
All right, stop. https://t.co/O9ejG0KgUV
— Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) July 2, 2020
Source @EW