Vanilla Ice will play a concert in pandemic hit Texas – 5 cold as ice takedowns

Vanilla Ice will be playing a Fourth of July concert in Texas despite it being deep in the heart of the coronavirus pandemic.

He’ll only be able to do it because of a legal loophole because restaurants are allowed to stay open and this particular restaurant has a very large outdoor area. Large enough for thousands of fans to come and watch, in fact.

Ice cold: Vanilla Ice will perform for thousands in Texas, where coronavirus cases are surging. "We didn't have coronavirus" in 1990s, the rapper said.​ https://t.co/9S4LlZZZgo — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 1, 2020

And these 5 takedowns were as cold as, well, you can probably guess.

1.

Getting the coronavirus at a Vanilla Ice concert has to be one of the lamest ways to die possible. — Jeffrey Royer (@JeffreyRoyer) July 1, 2020

2.

Up until now I trusted his takes on infectious diseases — Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) July 2, 2020

3.

Alright stop, grab a mask and listen

Ice is back with a whole new infection — ♿️ (@aeirould) July 1, 2020

4.

imagine living through WWII and Vietnam then dying because your grandkids went to a Vanilla Ice concert in 2020 https://t.co/gkEO1JZUo9 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 2, 2020

5.

i wouldn't risk getting a deadly virus to see Vanilla Ice play. actually i wouldn't step outside my front door to see Vanilla Ice play a live concert on the hood of my car https://t.co/pJZX1rz43h — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 1, 2020

Maybe the big news was actualy this.

The real news here is that there are more than a thousand people who want to see Vanilla Ice perform https://t.co/AlF0IleVZU — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 2, 2020

To conclude …

All right, stop. https://t.co/O9ejG0KgUV — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) July 2, 2020

READ MORE

This Game of Thrones/Vanilla Ice mash-up is next level stuff

Source @EW