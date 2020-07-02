Train Guy is back – and this time it’s all about the bobble hats

Although Bob Mortimer‘s brilliantly irritating Train Guy has only been a thing since October of last year, he already feels like a beloved classic character, so we’re really happy to see him back.

Here he is chatting to Col about developments at work. It’s all about the bobble hats.

Train Guy … Bobble Hats pic.twitter.com/gqgbT7IeTA — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) July 1, 2020

“Look at you, boy, with ya lockdown haircut. What is it, a number 2? I thought so ’cause it looks like shit.”

We weren’t the only ones who loved the latest sketch.

Such a shame about the pencil cases https://t.co/RJ8pU5LHpW — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) July 1, 2020

Might be the greatest contribution to 21st C popular culture https://t.co/cdlkEx7HnG — paddyhoey* (@paddyhoey) July 1, 2020

Misread this as Bobbie Hats and was looking forward to the introduction of a new character. https://t.co/jB6EkCVNlf — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) July 1, 2020

Just throwing it out there that I am now going to quit laughing and instead just say "hilario with a rofl on top" 🙆‍♀‍ https://t.co/przlamVcny — em #BLACKLIVESMATTER✊🏿 (@emilyinbloom) July 1, 2020

Finally, a clever little mash-up from the very funny @TheIDSmiths.

We knew Train Guy seemed familiar.

