Train Guy is back – and this time it’s all about the bobble hats

Although Bob Mortimer‘s brilliantly irritating Train Guy has only been a thing since October of last year, he already feels like a beloved classic character, so we’re really happy to see him back.

Here he is chatting to Col about developments at work. It’s all about the bobble hats.

“Look at you, boy, with ya lockdown haircut. What is it, a number 2?

I thought so ’cause it looks like shit.”

We weren’t the only ones who loved the latest sketch.

Finally, a clever little mash-up from the very funny @TheIDSmiths.

We knew Train Guy seemed familiar.

