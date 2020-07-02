This man took a photo of himself every day from 12 to the day he got married

Here’s a lovely thing, a bit like that movie Boyhood except it’s over a lot more quickly.

It’s a guy called Hugo Cornellier who took a photo of himself every day from the age of 12 to the day he got married.

It’s quite some effort but it was well rewarded when he put them altogether.

He did it a while ago, all the way from 2008 to 2017, but it’s just gone viral on Reddit all over again.

‘That is some serious commitment and planning ahead.’ pedralm ‘Ahh yes, I finally found my absolute opposite-ganger.’ MBMV ‘He’s had more haircuts in the first half a minute than I’ve had in 33 years.’ Berzerker1066

READ MORE

People over 30 are sharing the cliches about growing older that they didn’t believe and turned out to be true

H/T Reddit u/MBMV Source YouTube