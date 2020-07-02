This guy thought he’d lost his bike and the unexpected twist made everyone’s day better
Good news story alert!
It’s a post that went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @PrimaryDeputyH who said: ‘How wonderful is this?!’
Answer: very wonderful.
I hope @Se_Railway acknowledge this employee 👍
— John Winterton (@wint_twin_1) June 30, 2020
Mr Abdul Muneeb, you are a top man.
Thank you, Mr Deputy Head, for posting this.
— Bee Middlemast-Neal #GTTO #FBPE #BLM #Antifa (@Mistywoman1) July 1, 2020
Ahhhh how brilliant! Good to hear stories like this. Sometimes you forget there are superstars out there as well as the eejits
— Elly Fiddler (@SciEnrichForPri) June 30, 2020
This is just completely fabulous 😊❤️💕Love Abdul for a) waiting so patiently and b) having the genius to hold on to the lock so he'd know the real owner of the bicycle 🚴🏼
What a treasure ❤️
— Emmselk 🇪🇺 #UnitedInDiversity (@Emmselk) July 1, 2020
