This question about a shark went viral – but the responses were a bit fishy

This philosophical question about a shark’s musical potential has been providing an excellent distraction from the bin fire that is the world right now.

See what you think.

Do sharks play the harmonica like

this or this pic.twitter.com/IDDh5YcFuJ — clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020

In less than 24 hours, it’s been shared on Twitter almost 64,000 times, and probably stolen for Facebook and Reddit a good few more, if we’re being honest.

What we really like is how much thought people have been giving to their answers.

Depends on the hemisphere they're in — Raccoon at Home (@Seebo429) July 1, 2020

they duct tape them to each of their fins and swim hwaaaaAaaaaAaaaAaAnh — House ⚔️ (@mrmatthouse) July 1, 2020

If water works the way air does in creating sound from a harmonica then…. a shark would need to have a harmonica at its mouth (breathing in) and its gills (breathing out) to create the full range of sound a harmonica can make 😂 also itd be constant noise from a ram ventilator — Amani Webber-Schultz (@Curly_Biologist) July 1, 2020

One person had a request.

can the shark play piano man on that thing? — Hippo (@CEOofHotTakes) July 1, 2020

Piano man eater — clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020

Someone spotted a problem.

isn't… the harmonica the wrong way round though? — Fenna (@b0wlerhat6) July 1, 2020

Then never claimed to be good at it — clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020

There’s always one …

i don’t think they play the harmonica — luke (@hedoobie) July 1, 2020

Please don’t break my heart — clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020

Astrophysicist Dr. Héloïse Stevance put out a call for expert guidance.

Do any marine biologists follow me and could give us an answer to this pressing question?@AcademicChatter https://t.co/peVgvfDN8u — Dr. Héloïse Stevance 💖💥(she) (@Sydonahi) July 1, 2020

She got this response.

I understood that most sharks play 10 harmonicas at once. Some incredible sharks, such as the broadnose sevengill shark can play 14 harmonicas at once. — Benjamin L. Jones (@BoardshortsBen) July 1, 2020

But the definitive answer was only ever going to come from one source.

I like to sing WHILE I harmonica, so I prefer to gill it. — Bruce Shark (@BruceShark5) July 1, 2020

So, now we know.

