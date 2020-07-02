This question about a shark went viral – but the responses were a bit fishy
This philosophical question about a shark’s musical potential has been providing an excellent distraction from the bin fire that is the world right now.
See what you think.
Do sharks play the harmonica like
this or this pic.twitter.com/IDDh5YcFuJ
— clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020
In less than 24 hours, it’s been shared on Twitter almost 64,000 times, and probably stolen for Facebook and Reddit a good few more, if we’re being honest.
What we really like is how much thought people have been giving to their answers.
Depends on the hemisphere they're in
— Raccoon at Home (@Seebo429) July 1, 2020
they duct tape them to each of their fins and swim hwaaaaAaaaaAaaaAaAnh
— House ⚔️ (@mrmatthouse) July 1, 2020
If water works the way air does in creating sound from a harmonica then…. a shark would need to have a harmonica at its mouth (breathing in) and its gills (breathing out) to create the full range of sound a harmonica can make 😂 also itd be constant noise from a ram ventilator
— Amani Webber-Schultz (@Curly_Biologist) July 1, 2020
One person had a request.
can the shark play piano man on that thing?
— Hippo (@CEOofHotTakes) July 1, 2020
Piano man eater
— clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020
Someone spotted a problem.
isn't… the harmonica the wrong way round though?
— Fenna (@b0wlerhat6) July 1, 2020
Then never claimed to be good at it
— clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020
There’s always one …
i don’t think they play the harmonica
— luke (@hedoobie) July 1, 2020
Please don’t break my heart
— clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 1, 2020
Astrophysicist Dr. Héloïse Stevance put out a call for expert guidance.
Do any marine biologists follow me and could give us an answer to this pressing question?@AcademicChatter https://t.co/peVgvfDN8u
— Dr. Héloïse Stevance 💖💥(she) (@Sydonahi) July 1, 2020
She got this response.
I understood that most sharks play 10 harmonicas at once. Some incredible sharks, such as the broadnose sevengill shark can play 14 harmonicas at once.
— Benjamin L. Jones (@BoardshortsBen) July 1, 2020
But the definitive answer was only ever going to come from one source.
I like to sing WHILE I harmonica, so I prefer to gill it.
— Bruce Shark (@BruceShark5) July 1, 2020
So, now we know.
