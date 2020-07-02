18 of our favourite out-of-the-ordinary book dedications – NSFW
Many authors add a touching dedication to friends, family or other people who have helped or inspired them in the completion of their work, but most of them are – let’s face it – dull.
These, however, have a little something extra.
1. The Foolish Dictionary by “Gideon Wurdz”
2. Red Country by Joe Abercrombie
3. A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin
4. Diary of a Mad Diva by Joan Rivers
5. An Introduction to Algebraic Topology by Joseph J. Rotman
6. The End Games by T. Michael Martin
7. The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe
8. Let’s Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson
9. Skulduggery Pleasant: Mortal Coil by Derek Landy
