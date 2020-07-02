An MP’s phone kept ringing during her speech – so she took drastic action

On Tuesday, Labour MP Claudia Webbe gave a heartfelt speech to the House of Commons during the pre-vote debate on the Immigration Bill.

Unfortunately, her phone went off at the worst time and she ended up taking drastic action.

Sensational stuff from Claudia Webbe in the Commons, who decides the only way to shut her phone up is to smash it onto the chamber floor pic.twitter.com/tOdEIYD2JK — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) June 30, 2020

That stopped it. Twitter was mostly sympathetic – if unable to contain its amusement.

Reminds me of when I was in court (reporting) and phone decided to burst into loud drum n bass. I couldn't smash it on the floor quickly enough — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) June 30, 2020

Obviously it's a very serious and striking time in politics with #leicesterlockdown but if this doesn't make smile you're made of stonehttps://t.co/ypJEdjUSFp — Dan Martin (@Danjamesmartin) June 30, 2020

We don’t know who was calling, but we fully endorse this.

Reasonable response to someone calling without WhatsApping first. Should be considered a form of GBH really. https://t.co/AC23jXN93Z — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 30, 2020

READ MORE

Michael Gove pouring water over his phone is the content we all need right now

Source Indy100 Image Alain Tolhurst