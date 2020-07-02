An MP’s phone kept ringing during her speech – so she took drastic action

On Tuesday, Labour MP Claudia Webbe gave a heartfelt speech to the House of Commons during the pre-vote debate on the Immigration Bill.

Unfortunately, her phone went off at the worst time and she ended up taking drastic action.

That stopped it. Twitter was mostly sympathetic – if unable to contain its amusement.

We don’t know who was calling, but we fully endorse this.

