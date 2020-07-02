Just in case anyone still needs persuading to wear a mask during the pandemic

Most people accept the benefits of wearing a mask at certain times and in certain places, but some people still need persuading (and tend to get very, very angry about it).

But if anyone’s still in any doubt, perhaps this will help.

Dr Richard Davis, who is a clinical microbiology lab director sneezed, sang, talked and coughed over an agar culture plate, once wearing a mask, and once without. This is what happened next.

Here he is in action, from Dr Richard Davis’s Twitter feed.

Just in case you’d prefer to watch a video, there was also this.

Local telly also covered it.

The doctor, who also seems to be a very lovely guy, later had this to say about it all.

The post proved very popular over on Reddit, where there were still people who weren’t buying it. And this comment was surely the perfect response.

‘To those of you reporting this for misinformation, I hope you don’t wear a mask, I hope you wear a diaper over your mouth to stop the shit the flows out of it.’ iBleeedorange

Source Twitter @richdavisphd H/T Reddit