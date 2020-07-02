Just in case anyone still needs persuading to wear a mask during the pandemic

Most people accept the benefits of wearing a mask at certain times and in certain places, but some people still need persuading (and tend to get very, very angry about it).

But if anyone’s still in any doubt, perhaps this will help.

Dr Richard Davis, who is a clinical microbiology lab director sneezed, sang, talked and coughed over an agar culture plate, once wearing a mask, and once without. This is what happened next.

Here he is in action, from Dr Richard Davis’s Twitter feed.

Just in case you’d prefer to watch a video, there was also this.

My mask vs. no mask demonstrations got perfectly summarized in this brief 34 second video. Masks keep your respiratory secretions to yourself! @providence_phc https://t.co/kkK0KIhSbf — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 26, 2020

Local telly also covered it.

Something extra cool, local reporter Kevin Kim came to our teaching lab and tried this same demonstration himself (his reaction in this clip was absolutely genuine). Story airs tonight @KHQLocalNews The take home: masks matter! https://t.co/0UbIviaPVM — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 26, 2020

The doctor, who also seems to be a very lovely guy, later had this to say about it all.

Masks as a political/social litmus test or used to shame those who won't (or disabled folks who truly can't!) wear them is a travesty. We wash hands after using the bathroom & wipe noses on tissues. Masks/face shields need to be just another normalized act of hygiene. #MasksWork — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 26, 2020

I saw a number of people ask this: how did I sneeze on command? I actually got a packet of pepper from the cafeteria to try to make myself sneeze – didn't work, just got watery eyes. So I just did a fake stage-sneeze at the plate. https://t.co/LVwUbbxA48 — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 27, 2020

A lot of people asked this: "could you do this with ___ type of mask?" (homemade, single layer, cotton, N95 etc.) So it's not a bad idea but I would honestly expect the outcome of THIS demonstration to be essentially the same and here's why…https://t.co/NRQ6em1d9F — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 27, 2020

I try to be really clear what this does & does not show. DOES SHOW: the act of talking (or coughing, sneezing, singing) causes particles of liquid to come out of your mouth. DOES SHOW: those droplets can carry microbes like bacteria DOES SHOW: a mask blocks most of those — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 27, 2020

DOES NOT SHOW: what is the number, size, and distribution of respiratory droplets produced by coughing/talking etc. DOES NOT SHOW: could these droplets carry viruses (like SARS-CoV-2), does a mask block THOSE (Based on what we know you can intuit/infer this, but it's not shown) — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 27, 2020

Something I repeated enough while talking that reporter Kevin finally asked, "Why do you keep calling it a 'demonstration' and not an 'experiment'?" To me this is purely a demonstration bc 1) it was just one single data point and 2) I essentially knew the outcome going in — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 27, 2020

OK here's what was probably the most common question I saw: what did I sing at (to??) my culture plates. It was "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton, top of my lungs. If I could have anyone's singing talent it would be Leslie Odom Jr.'s. (Spoiler: I don't.) https://t.co/tEf2gKockr — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 27, 2020

"Microbiology in six words or less…" https://t.co/ZgHshBNMPX — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 27, 2020

The post proved very popular over on Reddit, where there were still people who weren’t buying it. And this comment was surely the perfect response.

‘To those of you reporting this for misinformation, I hope you don’t wear a mask, I hope you wear a diaper over your mouth to stop the shit the flows out of it.’ iBleeedorange

