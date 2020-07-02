The government seriously misread the room with a tweet about the pubs reopening – 14 devastating owns

The jury is out on whether the pubs should be opening on Saturday, and how safe it is.

Are customers going to maintain social distancing after three pints of lager and a couple of sneaky shots?

However, there were clearly no such qualms in the Treasury – the government department that doesn’t even pretend it isn’t all about the money – as they tweeted this:

The backlash was swift and thorough.

Just to be clear, a comms team is persuading you to drink loads without seeming like they were encouraging you to get absolutely fucked, by settling on a Pimms animation. https://t.co/qx1DkazOHn — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) July 1, 2020

Did… did coronavirus write this https://t.co/ILU7JP0PAH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 1, 2020

This is the perfect tone to strike when 43,000 people have died and you need people to act responsibly if you want to prevent thousands more. You are so good at this. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 1, 2020

Have ever thought of being, y’know… not bastards? — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 1, 2020

Thanks, guys! What shall we drink to?

Daily deaths of 176?

Track and trace still barely working?

The abandoning of the app?

The chaos in A&Es on Saturday night?https://t.co/6YY78rb6Ug — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 1, 2020

