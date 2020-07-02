11 favourite reactions to the oddities of the coronavirus crisis

We trawled through all the justifiably angry tweets about the coronavirus crisis to find the angry-but-funny tweets, and the simply funny ones.

You’re welcome.

1. We respect the message, but get it right, people

I keep seeing this meme and wondering how the hell people came away from that film thinking the park opened pic.twitter.com/fJrWWyr6Dy — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) June 30, 2020

2. Local lockdowns are even weirder than we thought

one of my friends lives on the border of leicester and he spotted one of his friends in the street and he turned to talk to him at the precise moment the new lockdown came into force and now his penis is allowed out but his bottom has to stay inside — MATT LUCAS (@RealMattLucas) July 1, 2020

3. The anti-maskers are struggling to pick a pose and stick with it

I hear your dad has briefly stopped posting how big & tough he is & how brilliant he'd be in a war, in order to claim that he was asphyxiated almost to death by wearing small piece of breathable fabric to buy his frozen lasagne for one — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) July 1, 2020

4. Not many of us are covering ourselves in glory

Me in The story I'll tell

Quarantine my Grandchildren https://t.co/e8UkPKROKZ — adorable (@adorablegirl04) July 1, 2020

5. Shakespeare wrote King Lear during a plague …blah, blah, blah

The lockdown has allowed me to dedicate time to pursuing the hobbies & interests I’ve neglected. Such as: – Constantly eating.

– Avoiding voice and video calls.

– Crying in the bath for 6 hours a day. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 16, 2020

6. Entrepreneurs gonna entrepren – or whatever it is they do

Social distancing shoes have arrived pic.twitter.com/KsJdj0hDEl — Mrs Chubby ❁ (@floppychubby) July 1, 2020

7. Top tip: Leave your cowboy-hat-wearing otter at home when you go shopping

Those Perspex screens in shops are no match for this virus what with those massive gaps in them you could fit an otter wearing a cowboy hat through — Ash Warner (@AlsBoy) July 1, 2020

8. Social distancing isn’t the only problem facing reopened businesses

None of us have been on holiday recently so what the fuck are hairdressers going to talk about 🤔 — SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) July 1, 2020

9. Being coughed on by drunks isn’t everybody’s idea of a good time

Pubs are reopening this Saturday and I'm really looking forward to not going anywhere near them in order to prevent the spread of a deadly virus — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) July 1, 2020

10. Tag, Leicester – you’re it

There was a young man from Leicester,

Who stayed in Leicester,

He’s still in Leicester,

More news on this story as we have it. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 1, 2020

11. Sometimes, the truth is funnier than fiction

currently sat in a&e and there’s a woman wearing an onion around her neck to protect her from “the virus” ???? — sanmeet (@sanmeeet) July 1, 2020

Finally, we’re going to the pub when Jonathan Van-Tam does – not the same one, though. We’re not stalkers.

An epidemiologist, an ICU doctor, and a scientist walk into a bar…. Just kidding. — Amanda Weinstein (@ProfWeinstein) July 1, 2020

READ MORE

11 of the funniest tweets about how we’re handling the pandemic

Image Seb Patrick